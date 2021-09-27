StockMarketWire.com - Office investor Workspace said it had exchanged contracts to acquire Stapleton House, also known as 'The Old Dairy', in Shoreditch, London for £43.4 million.
The property provided 57,000 square feet of net lettable space adjacent to Workspace's business centre, The Frames, which opened in 2017 following a refurbishment project.
The Old Dairy was currently 80% let and was being acquired at a net initial yield of 4.9% and a capital value of £761 per square foot.
Workspace said the acquisition was being funded from existing facilities.
