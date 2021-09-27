StockMarketWire.com - Executive recruitment firm Norman Broadbent posted a first-half loss after revenue was hurt during the pandemic.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.14 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.05 million.
Revenue fell to £3.1 million, down from £4.4 million, and the company notched earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £0.06 million.
'These are a solid set of results and it's pleasing to see positive EBITDA in the first half of 2021 despite the continued disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic,' executive chairman Peter Searle said.
'We now have the leadership team in place to begin leveraging the full potential of the Norman Broadbent brand which remains highly respected across executive search and interim markets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
