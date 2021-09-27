StockMarketWire.com - Television content producer Zinc Media posted a first-half loss but said it expected to be profitable for the full year as Covid-19 disruptions wane.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £2.07 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.72 million.
Revenue fell 2.4% to £6.98 million.
Zinc Media pinned the upbeat guidance on 'a strong period of new business conversion' and an anticipated improvement in market conditions in the second half.
'This signifies an important milestone for the group and follows the successful delivery, despite considerable disruption caused by Covid-19, of the group's transformation plan set out in September 2019,' it added.
Pre-booked revenues for next year now stood at £4.8 million, which was over £1 million ahead of the same point in 2020 heading into this financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.