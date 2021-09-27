StockMarketWire.com - Personal care products maker Creightons said it had acquired Brodie and Stone for about £4.8 million.
Brodie and Stone sold products under the T Zone, Natural World and Janina brands, primarily to retailers in the UK market.
'These brands are placed well in the company's core market position and therefore, enhance the current brand portfolio by strengthening the coverage and category presence with key mainstream retailers in the UK market, in the core performing categories of both skincare and haircare,' the company said.
The acquisition was expected to further 'strengthen our position in the UK grocery market,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
