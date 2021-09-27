StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had won an £8 million contract to deliver a digital transformation programme for a department of the UK government.

The five-year contract had been awarded following a competitive tender, in partnership with a consortium.

Its award prompted the company to forecast revenue and operating earnings for its 2023 financial year to be 'slightly' ahead of its expectations.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com