StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had won an £8 million contract to deliver a digital transformation programme for a department of the UK government.
The five-year contract had been awarded following a competitive tender, in partnership with a consortium.
Its award prompted the company to forecast revenue and operating earnings for its 2023 financial year to be 'slightly' ahead of its expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
