StockMarketWire.com - Flooring manufacturer Victoria welcomed news that S&P had affirmed its credit rating on the company's debt with an upwardly revised outlok.
Victoria said the improved outlook for its 2026 and 2028 senior notes was based on its 'strong' trading performance and 'effective mitigation of raw material price inflation'.
