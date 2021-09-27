StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said it had appointed Andrew Pinkes as chief executive of its legacy insurance business.
Pinkes had served as executive vice president, worldwide P&C claims for CNA, global head of claims for XL and head of claims and P&C run-off for the Hartford.
