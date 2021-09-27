StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty and streaming company Trident Royalties posted a first-half loss as it continued to bed down deals.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $1.06 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $0.41 million. Royalty related revenue was just $77,000.
Trident said it had completed three transactions comprising a total of eight royalties during the reporting period.
'The company continues to review a compelling pipeline of assets spanning various geographies and mining commodities, prioritising paying or near-paying royalty opportunities,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
