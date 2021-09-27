StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said said the molecular oncology group at the Medical University of Vienna, presented results of three studies that demonstrated the company's Parsotix system to isolate circulating tumour cells.
The studies in ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer patients, all utilised Angle's biomarker-independent Parsortix system to isolate circulating tumour cells, or CTCs, from a simple blood draw.
In the third study in non-small cell lung cancer patients, the researchers performed, the research demonstrated that the CTCs expressing EMT (epithelial mesenchymal transition) and cancer stem cell markers were the most clinically relevant for prognosis rather than CTCs expressing epithelial markers.
'This is significant because competing antibody-based CTC systems utilise epithelial markers for CTC capture and miss the CTCs that do not express these markers,' Angle said.
'In addition, in matched samples, the gene expression analysed by qPCR of CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system was found to be more effective at prognostic analysis (predicting overall patient survival) than assessing the presence of epithelial CTCs,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
