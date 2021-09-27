StockMarketWire.com - Ground engineering contractor Van Elle said it was still expecting to return to profitability this financial year, even as it faces supply-chain challenges.
In a trading update for its annual general meeting, the company said a positive start to its financial year had continued since it announced results in August.
Strong revenues had been achieved across most divisions, while the medium-term outlook for rail remained positive, with increased tendering opportunities and a steady increase in contract activity.
'The group has continued to experience the effects of industry-wide supply chain challenges and short term employee availability but, despite this, has continued to trade profitably,' Van Elle said.
'The balance sheet provides significant headroom for growth and the board continues to expect a return to profitability for the full year, in line with market expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.