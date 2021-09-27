StockMarketWire.com - Investment company London Finance & Investment reported higher profit, and net assets for the year.
For the year ended 30th June 2021, operating profit, before interest, tax and changes to the fair value adjustments of investments, increased to £225,000 from £130,000. Net assets increased to 60.5p per share from 50.6p per share year-on-year.
A final dividend of 0.60p per share was recommended, making a total of 1.15p per share for the year, unchanged from last year's 1.15p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
