StockMarketWire.com - Beauty products retailer Revolution Beauty said its first-half revenue had risen 35% and that it didn't expect supply-challenges to affect its ability to offer products to customers.
Revenue for the six months through August had increased to £78 million, the recently listed company said in a trading update.
'As expected, the group is now seeing sales increase as the beauty industry enters its seasonal peak trading period of September to November,' the company added.
'Further expansion of Revolution Beauty's brands, categories and trading partners is envisaged to drive growth during the latter part of the second half.'
'The board has been cognisant of global supply chain disruptions during the first half and, having reacted accordingly, do not expect the Group's ability to offer products to its customers to be impacted.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
