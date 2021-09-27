StockMarketWire.com - Consulting firm Elixirr upgraded its guidance on annual performance after first-half profit more than doubled as new business wins and a boost from acquisitions bolstered revenue.

Full year FY21 revenue was expected to be in the range of £47 million -£50 million with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, margin in the 30-to-32% range.

That compared with prior guidance for revenues at the upper end of the £44 million-to-£47 million range, at about 29% EBITDA margin.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit increased 145% to £6.4 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 77% to £24.0 million.

The rise in revenue was driven by growth in excess of 100% in its US business, and material contributions from the two acquisitions made in H2 2020 and H1 2021.


