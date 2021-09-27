StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said its China partner and investor, China Medical System, would establish a new programme with XF-73 to target the prevention and treatment of superficial skin infections caused by bacteria.

The programme would be run in China and be focused on 'delivering a novel product in the local regulatory environment,' the company said.

'Destiny Pharma will contribute scientific advice as required through a steering committee to the expert dermatology team at CMS,' it added.

'Destiny Pharma has cross-reference rights to data generated from the programme and, in the future, could start a similar skin infection clinical programme focused on commercial territories outside those held by CMS (China and other Asian countries excluding Japan).'






