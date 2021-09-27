StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Scotgold Resources said it had settled debts owed to four directors by issuing them shares in the company.
Nathaniel le Roux, William Styslinger, Peter Hetherington and Ian Proctor, together with an unrelated third party, had been issued a combined 3.3 million Scotgold shares.
The shares were issued at a price of 60.58p each, representing a 15% discount to the volume weighted average price for the last 30 trading days, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
