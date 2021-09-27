StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said subsidiary Cordel had formed a partnership with US rail inspection company Holland.
'The partnership will significantly increase Cordel's market reach in North America, and its exposure to potential new customers,' the company said.
Holland provided geometry, rail wear, and track strength testing services for over 120 freight, transit, short line, and other customers in North America, covering more than 80,000 miles of railtrack.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.