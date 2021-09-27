StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said subsidiary Cordel had formed a partnership with US rail inspection company Holland.

'The partnership will significantly increase Cordel's market reach in North America, and its exposure to potential new customers,' the company said.

Holland provided geometry, rail wear, and track strength testing services for over 120 freight, transit, short line, and other customers in North America, covering more than 80,000 miles of railtrack.


