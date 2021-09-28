Interim Result
29/09/2021 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)
29/09/2021 Myhealthchecked PLC (MHC)
29/09/2021 Mobile Tornado Group PLC (MBT)
29/09/2021 Netscientific Plc (NSCI)
29/09/2021 Seeen PLC (SEEN)
29/09/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
29/09/2021 1Spatial PLC (SPA)
29/09/2021 (GLAN)
29/09/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
29/09/2021 (CMO)
29/09/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
29/09/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
29/09/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
29/09/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
30/09/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)
30/09/2021 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)
30/09/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
30/09/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
30/09/2021 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/09/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
30/09/2021 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
05/10/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
06/10/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
06/10/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
Final Result
29/09/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
29/09/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
29/09/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
30/09/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
30/09/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/09/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)
30/09/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
01/10/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
01/10/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
04/10/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
04/10/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
05/10/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
05/10/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
AGM / EGM
29/09/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
29/09/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
29/09/2021 Fulcrum Utility Services LD (FCRM)
29/09/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
29/09/2021 The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL)
29/09/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
29/09/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
29/09/2021 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
30/09/2021 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
30/09/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
30/09/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)
30/09/2021 Science Group PLC (SAG)
30/09/2021 Supreme PLC (SUP)
30/09/2021 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)
30/09/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
30/09/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
30/09/2021 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
30/09/2021 Argo Group Limited (ARGO)
30/09/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
30/09/2021 Activeops PLC (AOM)
30/09/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
30/09/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
30/09/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
30/09/2021 (CHLL)
30/09/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
01/10/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
01/10/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
01/10/2021 Genesis Emerging Markets Fund LD (GSS)
01/10/2021 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)
01/10/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
01/10/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
04/10/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
05/10/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)
05/10/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
Trading Statement
30/09/2021 Power Metal Resources PLC (POW)
Ex-Dividend
30/09/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
30/09/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
30/09/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
30/09/2021 Toc Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT)
30/09/2021 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
30/09/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
30/09/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
30/09/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
30/09/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
30/09/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
30/09/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
30/09/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
30/09/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
30/09/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
30/09/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
30/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
30/09/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
30/09/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
30/09/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
30/09/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
30/09/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
30/09/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
30/09/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
30/09/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
01/10/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
01/10/2021 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
01/10/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
01/10/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
01/10/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
01/10/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/10/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
01/10/2021 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
01/10/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
01/10/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
01/10/2021 Devro PLC (DVO)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com