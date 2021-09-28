StockMarketWire.com - Online greeting card and gifts group Moonpig upgraded its annual revenue guidance, citing resilient demand despite an easing of lockdowns.
Revenue for the year through April was now expected at between £270 million and £285 million, the company said in a trading update for its annual general meeting.
'Trading in the year to date has been strong,' it said.
'Frequency remains elevated following a limited change in consumer mobility through the summer, despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions.'
Moonpig said it had invested at a higher rate in long-term growth drivers, including promotional activity and through the development of its technology platform.
'As people return to offices and conditions normalise, the data we collect on customer behaviour will provide important insights,' it said.
'At the current time, our view on underlying growth trends, and our medium-term growth and margin targets, remains unchanged.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
