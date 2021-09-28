StockMarketWire.com - Wind-farm investor Greencoat UK Wind said it had agreed to acquire the 35 megawatt Andershaw wind farm in the UK from Norway's Statkraft for £121 million.
Andershaw was located 2 miles south of Douglas in South Lanarkshire and comprised 11 Vestas V117 3.3MW turbines.
The wind farm was commissioned in February 2017 and had a load factor of 34.8%.
It had entered into a power purchase agreement with Statkraft until 2037, which also would provide management services to the wind farm.
