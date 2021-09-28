StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Chemring said it had won a number of contract in its countermeasures & energetics sector.
Chemring Australia had been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at US$22 million for the supply of MJU-68/B infrared countermeasures in support of the F-35 programme.
The customers were both the US Navy and Air Force, and the Governments of Great Britain, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands. Work under this contract would see deliveries being made in fiscal 2022.
Chemring Countermeasures USA, meanwhile, had been awarded a contract valued at US$12 million for the manufacture and delivery of MJU-61A/B infrared countermeasures.
Deliveries for this contract would be made in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 with 'all work planned to be completed at CCM USA's new automated production facility in Toone, Tennessee,' the company said.
Chemring Energetics UK received a contract from UK Ministry of Defence, valued at £9 million for the supply of various demolition stores. Deliveries under this contract would be made in FY22.
'These contracts add to our existing strong order cover for FY22 and also increases our visibility for FY23 and beyond,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
