StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity software group Osirium Technologies posted a first-half loss, but said it had seen a rebound in books as temporary delay in buying decisions start to unwind.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £1.61 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.68 million.
Revenue edged up to £0.74 million, from £0.70 million, and bookings rose 19% to £0.91 million.
Cash balances at 30 June 2021 were £1.74 million.
'Moving forwards, we remain focused on delivering our strategic objectives,' chief executive David Guyatt said.
'We will continue to strengthen our relationships with customers, particularly with our partners in the healthcare sector.'
