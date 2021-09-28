StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet said its £1.2 billion rights issue announced earlier this month, was 93.0% subscribed.

The 31 for 47 rights issue of 301,260,394 shares was at 410 pence per share.

'The success of this capital raise, thanks to great support from investors, will enable easyJet to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate its post-COVID 19 recovery plan,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com