StockMarketWire.com - Irn-bru maker AG Barr declared a special dividend after first-half profit swelled as revenue grew by nearly a fifth following the return of on-trade demand.
For the 27 weeks ended 1 August, pre-tax profit jumped 378.4% to £24.4 million year-on-year as revenue rose 19.5% to £135.3 million.
The company resumed dividends, comprising an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share plus a one-off special dividend of 10.00 pence per share.
'Record first half profit reflects positive underlying volume momentum as well as a number of benefits which will not repeat in the second half,' the company said.
'Full year operating margin expected to be slightly ahead of the prior full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
