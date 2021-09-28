StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed reported a rise in profit as revenue was bolstered by new business in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £8.3 million from £6.0 million year-on-year as revenue revenue grew 38.8% to £56.0 million.
'The excellent results that Ergomed has reported in the first half of 2021 reflect continued strong organic growth and the successful integration of value enhancing acquisitions with significant new business won in both the pharmacovigilance and CRO businesses,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
