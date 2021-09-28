StockMarketWire.com - Marking software group Pelatro swung to a modest first-half profit as sales rose 51%.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to $0.31 million, compared to a year-on-year losses of $0.40 million. Revenue rose to $3.46 million, up from $2.29 million.
Pelatro said its expectations for the full year were underpinned by
Management expectations for the year underpinned by revenue visibility of about $7.2 million for full year and a current pipeline of about $18 million.
'The momentum we have seen in the first half of the year is being maintained, with the group being able to sell an expanded suite of products across our customer base,' chairman Richard Day said.
'Our planned move into the mobile advertising space has started well and is throwing up some exciting prospects in non-telco areas as well.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.