StockMarketWire.com - Specialist sensor system provider Transense Technologies swung to a full-year profit after it boosted revenue threefold.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June amounted to £0.16 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £2.54 million.
Revenue from continuing operations increased to £1.77 million, up from £0.60 million.
Cash and cash equivalents at year end was £1.05 million.
'We are pleased with the progress made this year in building firm foundations for future success,' executive chairman Nigel Rogers said.
'With royalty income from iTrack gathering momentum, and new products in Translogik driving increased market penetration in tyre probes, the company has delivered strong revenue growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.