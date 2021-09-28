StockMarketWire.com - Internet platform company CentralNic said it had entered into an agreement to acquire a publishing network of revenue generating websites for of $6.5 million from White & Case.
The acquisition was expected to complete on or around 1 October 2021.
'As CentralNic is already today monetising roughly half the websites' traffic, this is expected to translate into c.USD 1.0m of additional revenue, c.USD 0.5m of reduced COGS and c.USD 1.5m of EBITDA as of financial year 2022,' the company said.
'The acquisition is part of a larger vertical integration strategy, providing the group's online marketing segment with more proprietary and exclusive traffic to monetise,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.