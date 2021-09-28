StockMarketWire.com - Marking group Next Fifteen Communications swung to a first-half profit after it boosted sales and margins.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through increased to £3.1 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £3.4 million, as revenue rose 32% to £165.9 million.
Next Fifteen reinstated its interim dividend at 3.6p per share.
'The group's strong trading has continued into the third quarter of our financial year, and we are currently seeing no sign of a slowdown in client demand,' the company said.
'Despite being against a strong comparable period, we anticipate delivering double-digit organic revenue growth in our second half.'
'Our new positioning as a growth consultancy is clearly resonating with our clients and we are confident in a positive financial performance for the rest of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.