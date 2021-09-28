StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Xtract Resources said laboratory assays had confirmed high-grade copper mineralisation at the Racecourse deposit on the Bushranger copper-gold exploration project in Australia.
A new drill hole had intersected 184 metres at 0.51% copper equivalent from 204 metres.
'These results support our plans to design and develop an open pit in the Racecourse porphyry region,' executive chairman Colin Bird said.
