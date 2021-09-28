StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Xtract Resources said laboratory assays had confirmed high-grade copper mineralisation at the Racecourse deposit on the Bushranger copper-gold exploration project in Australia.

A new drill hole had intersected 184 metres at 0.51% copper equivalent from 204 metres.

'These results support our plans to design and develop an open pit in the Racecourse porphyry region,' executive chairman Colin Bird said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com