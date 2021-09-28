StockMarketWire.com - Data erasure and mobile device diagnostics company Blancco Technology swing to an annual profit for the year, driven by improved second half performance.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.5 million from a loss of £0.2 million grew 9% to £36.5 million.
'The second half of the financial year saw a period of particularly pleasing growth with revenue growing 19% in the six month period, despite significant FX headwinds,' the company said.
Adjusted operating grew to 15% from 12%, bolstered by the temporary reduction in operating expenses, primarily the noticeable reduction in expenditure on travel due to Covid.
'Looking ahead, we continue to believe that increasing data privacy regulations, alongside pressures on companies and governments to conduct business in an environmentally friendly manner, will continue to drive revenue growth as we further build Blancco's scale and reputation,' the company said.
