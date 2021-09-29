CA
01/10/2021 13:30 GDP
01/10/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
30/09/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
01/10/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
04/10/2021 07:30 CPI
04/10/2021 07:30 retail sales
CN
30/09/2021 03:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
30/09/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
30/09/2021 08:55 unemployment
30/09/2021 13:00 CPI
01/10/2021 07:00 retail trade
01/10/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
05/10/2021 08:55 services PMI
ES
30/09/2021 08:00 retail sales
01/10/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
04/10/2021 08:00 unemployment
05/10/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
30/09/2021 10:00 unemployment
01/10/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
04/10/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
05/10/2021 09:00 eurozone services PMI
05/10/2021 10:00 PPI
FR
30/09/2021 07:45 CPI
30/09/2021 07:45 PPI
01/10/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
05/10/2021 07:45 industrial production index
05/10/2021 08:50 services PMI
IE
01/10/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
05/10/2021 01:01 services PMI
IT
30/09/2021 09:00 unemployment
30/09/2021 10:00 CPI
01/10/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
05/10/2021 08:45 services PMI
05/10/2021 10:00 GDP revised
JP
30/09/2021 00:50 retail sales
30/09/2021 00:50 industrial production
30/09/2021 06:00 housing starts
30/09/2021 06:00 construction orders
01/10/2021 00:30 labour force survey
01/10/2021 00:50 Tankan summary & outline
01/10/2021 00:50 BoJ summary of opinions
01/10/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 06:00 auto sales
01/10/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
05/10/2021 01:30 services PMI
UK
30/09/2021 07:00 Q2 GDP
30/09/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/10/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
05/10/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/10/2021 09:30 services PMI
US
30/09/2021 13:30 3rd estimate GDP
30/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
30/09/2021 15:00 House Financial Services Committee hearing on Treasury and Fed Covid-19 response
30/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
01/10/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 21:00 domestic auto industry sales
05/10/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/10/2021 14:45 services PMI
05/10/2021 15:00 ISM Report on services PMI
05/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
