StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca's Alexion said it had exercised its option to acquire all remaining shares in Caelum Biosciences for CAEL-101, a potentially treatment for amyloidosis.

In 2019, Caelum and first entered into a collaboration whereby Alexion acquired a minority equity interest and an exclusive option to acquire the remaining equity in Caelum.

Upon closing the acquisition, which is expected to take place on 5 October 2021, Alexion would pay Caelum the agreed option exercise price of approximately $150m, with the potential for additional payments of up to $350m upon achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com