StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Network International said it had completed its planned acquisition of DPO, expanding it direct-to-merchant payment services across a further 21 African markets.
DPO had continued to trade ahead of expectations and was already profitable at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
