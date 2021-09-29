StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet announced that Stephen Hester, non-executive director and Chair designate of easyJet, would be joining the board of Kyndryl as a non-executive director.
'Hester will join the board upon the completion of its spin off from International Business Machines Corporation which is expected to take place by the end of 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.