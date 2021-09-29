StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet announced that Stephen Hester, non-executive director and Chair designate of easyJet, would be joining the board of Kyndryl as a non-executive director.

'Hester will join the board upon the completion of its spin off from International Business Machines Corporation which is expected to take place by the end of 2021,' the company said.




