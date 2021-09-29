StockMarketWire.com - Specialist leather group Pittards swung to a full-year profit as sales recover post-lockdowns.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.3 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £2.3 million.

Revenue rose 46% to £9.7 million and Pittards reinstated its interim dividend at 0.5p per share.

'Profitability and cash flow for the first half are in line with expectations and ahead of the second half of 2020,' chairman Stephen Yapp said.


