StockMarketWire.com - Sports nutrition group Science in Sport said it had signed a partnership agreement with US basketball team the Milwaukee Bucks, it first pact with a National Basketball Association team.

Science in Sport said it would support the 2021 NBA champion's science team.

'This will include the integration of Science in Sport nutritionists within the team and the creation of player-specific nutrition solutions, including vitamins and supplements that address players' individual needs and enable them to maximise their performance,' it said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com