StockMarketWire.com - Clinical communication company Feedback said it had been awarded a place on a national framework allowing NHS customers to directly procure the company's Bleepa module.

'The Bleepa AI module will allow NHS Bleepa customers to engage with AI tools of their choosing, knowing that they have a secure route of deployment right into the hands of their clinicians,' the company said.

'The framework has an estimated overall value of up to £360m which lasts until 02/05/2025 and will be a key resource to enable the NHS to engage with AI technology.'



