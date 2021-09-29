StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Gfinity said it had entered into a commercial agreement with Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company as the tournament operator for its upcoming gaming tournament Coca-Cola COPA Challenge, presented by Coca Cola.
The month-long tournament would run throughout October consisting of 8 shows broadcast digitally. This included four shows consisting of players choosing their teams, and four full competition shows.
'Gfinity will work alongside Coca-Cola HBC to ensure the effective management of the event across the Republic of Ireland, as well as in Italy, in partnership with Italian tournament organiser PG Esports,' the company said.
'Under the terms of the agreement, Gfinity will be responsible for the full operation of the tournament from the design stage through to launch and broadcast delivery,' it added.
'Gfinity also announces today it has been appointed by ASK4 as the tournament operator for the company's sponsored FIFA 22 tournament for students in purpose-built student accommodation. The tournament will run week commencing 20th November 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
