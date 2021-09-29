StockMarketWire.com - Consumer home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked narrowed first-half loss after sales jumped.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.27 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.35 million.
Revenue increased to £3.28 million, up from just £12,707 year-on-year.
The company said trading was strong in the third quarter, with revenues of at least £8.5 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of no less than £1.4 million.
'I'm incredibly proud of the progress the Company has made during the last six months,' chief executive Penny McCormick said.
'We have secured commercial contracts with both of the UK's top pharmacy retailers, ending the first half with a strong cash position and significantly increased revenues.'
'We continue to grow as an organisation and with our talented team, which has been enhanced through the acquisition of Nell Health, I look forward to seeing the company go from strength to strength in the second half.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
