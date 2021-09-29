StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure services provider Fulcrum Utility Services hailed 'positive' progress made in the first half of the year, following a string of new business wins that bolstered its order book.
The company secured a variety of new contract wins across all the sectors it operates in, resulting in order book growth of 45%, up £25.0 million to £81.1 million at 31 August 2021.
'The significant order book growth in the period was underpinned by the group being awarded a series of high value contracts in its core markets,' the company said.
The company said trading was 'in line' with management's expectations for the first half of the year.
