StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Forward Partners reported a jump in its portfolio as momentum continued since its IPO in mid-July.
For the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021, ventures portfolio value increase £22.0 million to £108.0 million.
The company hailed 'strong' growth in its advances business, as 'the appeal of revenue-based financing accelerates for fast growing British SMEs.'
The was growth in portfolio value - excluding new investments - of 21.5%, of which 15.5% came in Q1 and 6.0% in Q2.
Net asset value per share at 30 June was 104.1 pence, up from NAV per share of 83.3 pence as at 31 December 2020.
