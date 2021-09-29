StockMarketWire.com - Online auction platforms services provider Auction Technology said it had received all antitrust and regulatory clearances required ahead of completion of the acquisition of Platinum Parent, Inc., the holding company of LiveAuctioneers.
The acquisition was now expected to complete 'shortly,' subject to the delivery of certain customary closing documentation, the company said.
'This is a significant milestone that will enhance our ability to support the transformation of the auction industry in its structural shift to online, and brings exciting new opportunities to further enable auctions to play their part in accelerating the growth of the circular economy,' it added.
