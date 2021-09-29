StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Stranger said it had signed a non-binding agreement to be acquired via a reverse takeover.

The company said the deal, for which it had signed a memorandum of understanding, involved the acquisition of African-based resources assets.

'Given the contemplated scale of the acquisition, this will constitute a reverse takeover of Stranger and will require the publication of a prospectus prior to re-admission,' Stranger said.

'A further update shall be provided upon conclusion of the execution of a formal and binding share purchase agreement.'




