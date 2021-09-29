StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Stranger said it had signed a non-binding agreement to be acquired via a reverse takeover.
The company said the deal, for which it had signed a memorandum of understanding, involved the acquisition of African-based resources assets.
'Given the contemplated scale of the acquisition, this will constitute a reverse takeover of Stranger and will require the publication of a prospectus prior to re-admission,' Stranger said.
'A further update shall be provided upon conclusion of the execution of a formal and binding share purchase agreement.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.