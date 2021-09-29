StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial posted a first-half loss after rising revenue was more than offset by expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.26 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.86 million.
Revenue rose 8% £12.6 million.
1Spatial recently announced two record-value contract wins, which it said were expected to drive a further increase in its longer-term revenue growth rate.
'We are delighted to see such positive early indicators of the success of our strategic growth plan,' chief executive Claire Milverton said.
'The increase in our term licence revenue, strong growth in the US and significant recent multi-year contract wins point to a gear change in the growth prospects for 1Spatial.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
