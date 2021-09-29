StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans provider Amigo said while it had continued increased levels of arrears as customers exited Covid-19 payment holidays, overall collections had been 'robust' since the end of the year and remain 'encouraging'.

'Combined with effective cost management, this has given the Company a current unrestricted cash position of £229 million,' it added.

The current annual overhead costs are approximately £25 million.

On 28 September 2021, Amigo submitted a revised scheme proposal, incorporating feedback from the Independent Customers' Committee, along with its future business plan to the FCA and the ICC.

