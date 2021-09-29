StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans provider Amigo said while it had continued increased levels of arrears as customers exited Covid-19 payment holidays, overall collections had been 'robust' since the end of the year and remain 'encouraging'.
'Combined with effective cost management, this has given the Company a current unrestricted cash position of £229 million,' it added.
The current annual overhead costs are approximately £25 million.
On 28 September 2021, Amigo submitted a revised scheme proposal, incorporating feedback from the Independent Customers' Committee, along with its future business plan to the FCA and the ICC.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.