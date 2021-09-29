StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner upgraded its outlook on performance amid a recovery in the aviation sector.

The company said it now expects performance for the full year to 31 January 2022 to be 'materially above market expectations.'

The upbeat outlook was provided alongside interim results that showed a fall in profit on lower revenue.

For the six months to 31 July 2021. pre-tax fell £3.5 million from £8.9 million last year, as revenue fell 8.2% to £33.6 million.

The company dDeclared an interim dividend of 0.85p a share, an increase of 6.3%.


