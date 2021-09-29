StockMarketWire.com - Fintech group Supply@ME Capital said it had secured a £7 million short-term loan facility with Mercator Capital Management.

The loan replaced a subscription agreement previously signed with Negma on 16 June.

The remaining outstanding par value of not yet converted notes of £2.0 million was expected to be repaid in cash funded by the new loan facility.

The company said it would also use the funds to support its growth and ongoing working capital requirements.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com