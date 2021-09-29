StockMarketWire.com - Gold and copper exploration and development company Kefi said it had temporarily paused the launch of the development phase of its Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia amid security concerns.
The company said it remained 'optimistic that the development phase of the Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia can still be launched before the end of 2021 with the start-up of production in 2023, ahead of development of the Hawiah project in Saudi Arabia.'
'[T]he company's Hawiah copper-gold project in Saudi Arabia continues its fast-track programme to produce an upgraded and expanded mineral resource estimate and the preliminary feasibility study for development,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
