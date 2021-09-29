StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 made a strong start on Wednesday, buoyed by the impact of a weak pound on its overseas earnings.
By the close it was up more than 1% and above the 7,100 mark as Wall Street saw a rebound from yesterday's sell-off.
Next climbed 3.9% to £83.94, having swung to a first-half profit and upgraded its annual guidance, as its sales come roaring back following a subsidence of lockdowns.
Next's pre-tax profit for the six months through July amounted to £346.7 million, as revenue jumped 59%, and it increased its profit forecast for the full year to £800 million.
Power utility SSE gained 0.3% to £16 after announcing that it had agreed to form a joint venture with Pacifico Energy to pursue offshore wind developments in Japan.
The pact involved the acquisition by SSE of 80% of an offshore wind development platform from the Japanese company for $208 million.
Airport food and beverage group SSP shed 5.4% to 274p, even as it announced that it had achieved positive earnings in the fourth quarter of its financial year amid a recovery in the travel sector.
Still, SSP said its outlook remained uncertain and it forecast a slightly slower recovery in sales during the 2022 financial year.
Wealth manager Abrdn rose 1.9% to 255p after it sold more of its shares in Indian group HDFC Asset Management, for about £268 million.
Abrdn's remaining 16.22% shareholding in HDFC continued to provide it with the right to nominate a director to the board.
Fashion retailer Quiz tumbled 16.4% to 20.4p, having posted a deeper underlying annual loss for the year through March after sales were pummelled by pandemic lockdowns.
Quiz said it had seen a gradual improvement in sales since the removal of restrictions on large-scale social events, with performance approaching pre-pandemic levels on a like-for-like basis.
Restaurant group Fulham Shore, owner of the Franco Manca and The Real Greek chains, gained 1.4% to 18.5p on announcing that it performed ahead of management's expectations amid 'strong' first-half revenue growth.
Specialist leather group Pittards firmed 9.7% to 71p after it swung to a full-year profit as sales recover post-lockdowns. Pittards reinstated its interim dividend at 0.5p per share.
Video-games producer Sumo, which recently agreed to be acquired by China's Tencent, dipped 0.4% to 485p, having posted a 33% rise in profit as the pandemic continued to drive demand for home-based leisure pursuits.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
