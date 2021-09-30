StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company HICL confirmed that current non-executive director Mike Bane had been selected as the successor to Ian Russell as Chair, starting from 31 July 2022.
Russell has served as director for more than eight years, and is stepping down in line with the guidance on independence in the UK Corporate Governance Code.
Bane, a chartered accountant, was appointed to the board on 1 July 2018.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
